The Yorkshire Post Says: A train of thought - how rail fare rises will curb social mobility

Even though the largest hike in train fares for five years was widely anticipated because of the current rate of inflation, and even though more money than ever before is being invested in the railway industry, the average 3.4 per cent rise in the New Year will not find universal favour.

The reason is this. There’s still a perception, certainly in the North, that there’s been little or no correlation between the increased amounts that commuters are expected to pay each year and the quality of service actually on offer. Many are simply paying more for the right to stand on chronically overcrowded services.

It’s a legitimate criticism that Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, and others, can’t avoid. In a week that has seen members of the Social Mobility Commission resign en masse, and the York-based Joseph Rowntree Foundation reveal a steep rise in the number of people afflicted by poverty, this significant rise will hit families hard.

For, while a record number of people are using the railways, many people simply have no choice because they can’t afford a car or they’ve been priced off the road. They’re being held to ransom by an industry that still fails, on too many occasions, to put passengers first. Given the link between social mobility and infrastructure investment, it’s all the more reason for the planned Crossrail for the North to be advanced at the earliest opportunity.

If travellers here knew that their hard-earned money was being spent on new rolling stock, and world-class connections between the region’s biggest cities, they might – just – be slightly more sympathetic to this increase.

