The Yorkshire Post says: A Woman's Place? At the heart of richly deserved historic new exhibition in Leeds

The remarkable Yorkshirewomen who have made their mark on history richly deserve the greater public spotlight that a new exhibition on their legacies will bring when it opens in Leeds this weekend.

Kirkstall’s Abbey House Museum is to host A Woman’s Place? to mark the centenary of the first British women getting the vote, as well as celebrating the quiet heroism of ordinary women.

From the famous Leeds suffragette Leonora Cohen, all the way up to the city’s Olympic champion Nicola Adams, the displays showcase women who have challenged and changed perceptions of what they can achieve.

The exhibition is running throughout 2018 and will offer visitors the opportunity to consider the determination that has been shown by women down the decades to reach their goals in the face of adversity, societal pressure and even arrest; as well as the fact that the fight for fairness and greater gender equality is continuing to this day.