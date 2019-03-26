The Yorkshire Post says: British Library plan offers potential new chapter for Leeds

The dedicated team behind the Leeds 2023 cultural celebration are working hard to put the city on the map after it was forced to abandon its bid to become the European capital of culture.

Now their efforts could be enhanced in a new chapter with the British Library, as the organisation looks to improve and expand its long-term presence in the county. It plans to invest in its Boston Spa site near Wetherby, as well as increase its programme locally in the run up to the 2023 festival, and has said it will explore opportunities to “embed” its presence in Leeds thereafter. That development in Yorkshire is one of its strategic priorities, is another vote of confidence for this region and further backing for Leeds, which has already been chosen to become the new home of Channel 4’s national headquarters.

An expanded British Library presence can only help raise the profile of the county and enhance its thriving reputation for culture and creativity.