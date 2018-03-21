The Yorkshire Post says: Church of England’s contactless conversion is holy appropriate

The rising use of contactless cards has meant it is increasingly common for people, particularly of the younger generation, to carry little or no cash on them - which is generally convenient but can prove tricky when it comes to situations like paying tips and making charitable donations.

This problem also affects religious institutions which take collections for worshippers to help cover their costs. But now the Church of England is bringing the collection plate into the digital age with the introduction of contactless payment terminals across every diocese. Church leaders believe the innovation will be particularly useful at weddings, funerals and christenings, where some visitors will not necessarily be used to the tradition.

While it may take a little time to adjust the sight of a card reader rather than a collection plate being passed around, making all generations welcome in a congregation can only be praised.