The Yorkshire Post says: Coping with loss – a new bereavement centre for parents in Leeds

The heartbreak of losing a baby is one that no family should have to suffer, but sadly it is the devastating reality for some.

Last year, around 200 families made use of bereavement facilities at Leeds General Infirmary, and nearby St James’s Hospital, after losing their babies to stillbirth and other complications.

This is why the recent Ikea refurbishment of the bereavement suite at the LGI is so important. Already, it provided a supportive space for people to come to terms with their loss, but staff say its new look has helped to make the environment more calming and less clinical.

As Becky Musgrave, deputy head of midwifery at the Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, explained: “In these rooms, there is a lot of tragedy, and we can’t change that. But we wanted to make that experience as good as it can be and in a nicer environment.”

Any step taken to make a stressful situation a tiny bit less traumatic is one to be welcomed.