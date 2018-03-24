The Yorkshire Post says: David Attenborough’s Jurassic praise for Yorkshire Museum will have major impact

Endorsements do not come much better than having the most famous naturalist in the world lavish praise on your new museum exhibition as he makes a special visit to open it.

Rather than the animals and sea creatures the 91-year-old is most associated with studying, Sir David Attenborough was on hand in York yesterday to open the new Jurassic World exhibition at the Yorkshire Museum that focuses on dinosaurs.

The exhibition combines internationally-significant collections with the latest technology to transport visitors back to the deep seas, tropical reefs and dinosaur country which made up Yorkshire more than 150 million years ago. The exhibition should be a source of considerable pride to Yorkshire and would undoubtedly have gone on to be a success in any case, but Sir David’s support is likely to bring thousands more visitors through the doors and represent a considerable boost to the region’s tourism industry.