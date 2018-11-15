The Yorkshire Post says: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge see two sides to Yorkshire in royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will have seen two very different sides to Yorkshire during yesterday’s visit – united by people determined to improve lives in the region.

Rotherham provided them with the opportunity to meet businessmen and women helping to secure the country’s economic future with jobs and investment, as they opened a new McLaren technology centre.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Centrepoint. Picture Credit Charlotte Graham for the Daily Telegraph Royal Rota

In Barnsley, their attention was then turned to some of the most vulnerable young people in the UK – those who are supported by homeless charity Centrepoint – and the volunteers doing their utmost to make things better for them.

Read more: William and Kate serve lunch for people helped by Yorkshire homelessness charity Centrepoint

It is reported that Prince William, who has been patron for the organisation since 2005, following in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana, regularly visits Centrepoint in private as well as in public.

This latest visit is a welcome reminder that he and Kate, who themselves lead a life of privilege, do take time to speak directly with ordinary people.

They deserve praise in doing so, for after all, it is through this that they can better comprehend the social and economic challenges facing different communities and the work being done to try to overcome them both in this region and the country as a whole.

The Duke, who, like his father, undertakes a vast amount of charitable work, has strived to raise awareness of how serious issues like homeless and bullying can affect young people; and it is the knowledge and first hand accounts from visits like yesterday’s that enables him to truly understand that impact.