The Yorkshire Post says: EU must heed Brexit warning on international security

Brexit secretary David Davis did not mince his words when he warned European Union leaders may be on course to put international security at risk with their approach to negotiations.

The UK has offered to maintain current levels of security cooperation after Brexit but Mr Davis told a Press conference he fears the EU is currently putting the “protection of legal precedents” above “operational capability”.

He attacked Brussels over its threats to kick Britain out of the Galileo satellite programme which it has helped pay for.

He said: “Put simply the Commission’s position seems to be shooting itself in the foot just to prove the gun works.”

Mr Davis said any move by others to put conditions on the UK’s offer on security would “only serve to put the safety of everybody’s citizens at risk” and urged them to take the “alternative path” he believes is on offer.

Mr Davis is quite correct to assert that it is vital both sides find a way forward that allows security cooperation to continue as closely as possible.

While those representing the EU may be anxious not to change their rules as a result of Brexit, ensuring citizens are protected as fully as possible from terrorist threats must come first.

But, closer to home, it is equally incumbent on the Government to swiftly and decisively agree its position on the issue of the Irish border, as a row brews over whether the UK would remain within elements of the EU’s customs union in the event that it is unable to agree a preferred solution for Northern Ireland after Brexit takes place.

On all sides, there is much work to be done.