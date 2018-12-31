The Yorkshire Post says: Farewell to comedy legend Dame June Whitfield

With the passing of Dame June Whitfield, the world has lost a much-loved comedy actress.

A household name, Dame June took on roles in some of Britain’s best loved shows, making people laugh and smile for many years in the likes of the Carry On film series, Absolutely Fabulous and Terry and June.

That her career spanned an impressive eight decades is testament to both her talent and kindness and it is for these traits that she has been warmly remembered since her death, aged 93, on Friday.

Comedian Rory Bremner said she was always graceful and elegant “with a real comic glint in her eye”, whilst Barnsley poet Ian McMillan captured her talent perfectly when he described her as an “alchemist who could turn ordinary language and everyday gestures and throwaway facial expressions into comedy gold”.

In a world where many so-called stars enjoy their 15 minutes of fame, Dame June Whitfield was a genuine comedy legend.