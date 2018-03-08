The Yorkshire Post says: Fight for equality continues on International Women’s Day

To mark International Women’s Day, The Yorkshire Post is today sharing some of the stories of the inspirational women from our region that have broken through glass ceilings that society has put in their path. But it is clear that even those who have enjoyed great success personally know that the fight for gender equality is very far from over, even in a country where we have a female Prime Minister.

Men continue to outnumber women in senior leadership roles around the world - but reports suggest this isn’t the only inequality problem in the workplace. Women say they feel left out of social events, face sexual harassment and get criticised for being aggressive.

The figures from Parliament help highlight the issue. A total of 208 women were elected to the House of Commons in 2017 and make up almost one-third of all MPs. But damningly, only 489 women have been elected as MPs since 1918 - that’s significantly less than the 650 constituent seats that exist today.

While attitudes are gradually shifting and there are more women taking higher-profile public roles, it would be naive to think that modern society has resolved the problems of the past.

As Leeds-born Lady Hale, who last year became the first woman to be President of the Supreme Court, explains, it is far harder for young women with equivalent abilities to their male peers to reach the top of their professions.

While things are improving, there can be no room for complacency. As Lady Hale notes; “The price of equality, like freedom, is eternal vigilance.”