The Yorkshire Post says: Follow Hull’s example to celebrate region’s cultural offerings in 2018

While the curtain has now come down on Hull’s incredibly-successful year as the UK’s City of Culture, there will be no shortage of excellent theatre productions, art exhibitions and street performances across our region in the next 12 months.

Some of the myriad cultural activities taking place across Yorkshire in 2018 range from the world premiere of dance production Windrush: Movement of the People, an exploration of what Caribbean immigrants experienced when they came to England 70 years ago, at the West Yorkshire Playhouse to the National Brass Band Championships in Huddersfield.

One of Hull’s major successes was the engagement of city residents in the various events that were organised, with 90 per cent of its population attending at least one activity. Those still searching for a New Year’s resolution could do worse than following that example and supporting the region’s amazing cultural industry.