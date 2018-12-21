The Yorkshire Post says: Freedom honour for Hull’s true heroine is fully deserved

Yvonne Blenkinsop is only the third woman in more than 30 years to be awarded the Freedom of Hull – and she could not be a more deserving recipient of this accolade.

For it was campaigning by her and her fellow headscarf revolutionaries that changed the fishing industry for the better, bringing about enhanced trawler safety legislation for those working at sea.

Their efforts are said to have saved thousands of lives.

Recognition of her tenacious pursuit is appropriate in a year that has seen pioneering female figures celebrated 100 years after women started to secure the right to vote and greater awareness about their sacrifices in the First World War.

Perhaps even more apt is that she has been lauded in the 50th anniversary year of the Triple Trawler tragedy, as it was the sinking of three vessels weeks apart in early 1968 which galvanised the Hull revolutionaries to demand action. This really is a fitting tribute to a remarkable woman.

