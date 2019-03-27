The Yorkshire Post says: Heed police chief on knife crime after night of stabbings

The powerful analysis of this country’s growing knife crime problem among young people as a “new and tragic and worrying phenomenon” by Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick sadly has ample evidence to back it up in Yorkshire.

Her considered appearance at the Home Affairs Select Committee yesterday morning came just hours after a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed on the streets of Sheffield, with another boy of the same age arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

That incident came only hours after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in another part of Sheffield and was followed in the early hours of yesterday morning by a man in his 40s dying after being stabbed in Huddersfield.

Commissioner Dick told MPs that police are seeing more young people carrying knives and families being “deeply concerned about their children going on the streets” as a result.

She rightly said the issue is a nationwide problem, not just one for London – where many of the most tragic and high-profile incidents of recent months have taken place.

While the Government has recently pledged a £100 million increase in funding for police forces specifically to tackle the knife crime crisis, it was notable that the Commissioner warned the country is not yet seeing “real cross-Government action” between different Whitehall departments being delivered in a meaningful way on the ground in communities on the issue.

Police forces across the country are prioritising tackling knife crime and the multiple factors behind it.

Now Government must do the same.