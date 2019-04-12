The Yorkshire Post says: Home birth speculation for royal baby

the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already won the public’s affection through their refreshing marrying of modern ideals with long-standing and much-loved traditions of the Royal family – and the impending birth of their first child could provide another opportunity to do the same.

Though the couple are keeping arrangements private, if mounting speculation that Harry and Meghan are planning a home birth is borne out, it will be yet another example of how the pair are modernising the monarchy and moving with the times.

Of course, the concept of home birth is not new – for generations, it was the norm for many mothers and should the Royals take such a decision, it could bring about a full circle, with more following in their footsteps. The suggestion that Meghan could break the recent Royal birth tradition would also send out a powerful message about personal preference, particularly given that today’s healthcare system strives to give choice to pregnant women.