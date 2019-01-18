The Yorkshire Post says: How culture is driving the economy in Wakefield

THE Yorkshire Sculpture Park and The Hepworth Wakefield draw in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year between them, attracting tourists to this region and offering all those living here a chance to experience art and creativity at its very best.

That the Government is choosing to support these venues, and other cultural programmes in Wakefield, Grimsby and elsewhere, through a share of a £20m fund is a welcome boost. As Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright noted: “Creativity, arts and heritage make our towns and cities unique and our communities better places to live.”

The Department of Digital Culture Media and Sport hopes 1,300 jobs will be generated as a result of this initiative, one which is also intended to encourage other towns and cities to use the creative arts, as has happened in Hull, to drive forward economic regeneration plans. If this proves to be the case, not only will Wakefield benefit but the wider Yorkshire economy too.