The Yorkshire Post says: Huge debt owed to Yorkshire Regiment’s Victoria Cross heroes

A huge debt is owed to the 24 members of The Yorkshire Regiment who were awarded Victoria Cross (VC) medals for their gallantry during the First World War.

Like all those who served in the forces from 1914 to 1918, they risked their tomorrows for our todays and for that, they should each be remembered with immense gratitude and respect.

Yesterday, descendants of those VC recipients, who were among 627 heroes given the highest and most prestigious award of the military honours system during The Great War, were hosted by serving Yorkshire Regiment soldiers. At the emotional event, families of three of those men were reunited with their original medals.

The proud occasion was afforded further significance by falling both in the centenary year of the end of the war in which they bravely fought and just days ahead of Remembrance Sunday commemorations that will take place on the same day that hostilities ceased 100 years earlier, with the armistice of the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Yesterday’s event gave more than 120 people from 12 families an opportunity to come together to reflect on the particularly special contribution their relatives gave to their country, in a week when millions of people across the nation will honour and pay their respects to all those members of the armed forces who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during conflicts both recent and historic.

As the Ode of Remembrance goes, at the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.