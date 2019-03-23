The Yorkshire Post says: Lasting legacy of policing pioneer Chief Constable Dee Collins

It is through the tireless work of individuals like West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Dee Collins that today there is more diversity in this country’s policing service.

The first female armed response officer of Cleveland Police during the early part of her career, the Chief Constable, who has announced that she is retiring at the end of April after nearly 32 years of service, has gone on to become the National Police Chief’s Council lead for gender and president of the British Association of Women in Policing. She was awarded a CBE last year.

She has overseen high profile investigations, including the tragic murder of MP Jo Cox, and has presided over the handling of threats including cyber-crime, human trafficking and knife violence during her time as the first female to head West Yorkshire’s constabulary.

Of course, there remains more work to do before this force, and others across Britain, truly reflect the diversity of the communities that they serve. But, to use the words of the West Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson who paid tribute to the Chief Constable’s “exemplary” contribution to both the force and wider service, her dedication to championing opportunities for women will be part of a lasting legacy.