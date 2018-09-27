The Yorkshire Post says: Legacy to Jo Cox - Let square remind us of unity

With the naming of a square in Brussels after Yorkshire MP Jo Cox, the values she held dear will live on in a country she loved.

It is fitting that the honour is part of the city’s efforts to have more public places named after women, for the Batley and Spen MP worked tirelessly for a fairer and more equal world - something the UK-based Jo Cox Foundation, set up in her memory, is also continuing to advocate, not least by supporting women to enter public life.

The square will be a place where Jo and all she stood for can be remembered, and can surely only support, and not detract from, the work of the foundation and UK communities in honouring her legacy and celebrating togetherness.

In a time where terror incidents are still an all-too-common occurrence across the globe and differing opinions are stark as the UK prepares for Brexit, let the square be a further reminder to us all to pay heed to Jo’s words that we have more in common than that which divides us.