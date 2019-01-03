The Yorkshire Post says: Malton puts music on the menu with new festival

Malton has transformed itself into Yorkshire’s culinary capital in recent years but the North Yorkshire market town is now branching out into feeding the ears of locals and visitors by staging its own music festival this summer.

Malton Meadowfest will take place in July on the banks of the River Derwent, with organisers hoping it will become an annual part of the calendar.

It will feature an eclectic mixture of music from different genres, as well as offering artisanal food with a Yorkshire focus as part of what is being pitched as an upmarket midsummer event.

The arrival of the festival appropriately comes a decade after the launch of the ‘We Love Malton’ campaign, which has successfully reinvigorated the town by pitching it as a must-visit location for food lovers. If the past 10 years have been any guide, the new festival will be tasting its own success as another welcome addition to Malton’s menu of events.