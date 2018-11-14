The Yorkshire Post says: Many happy returns to Prince Charles

The 70th birthday of Prince Charles has provided an opportunity for reflection on his many achievements and consideration of what the future may hold for the man who has been heir apparent since he was three.

As president or patron of more than 420 charities, His Royal Highness shows no sign of slowing down and continues to champion environmental issues.

Though some people have described his campaigning as ‘meddling’, it is difficult to argue that the work he has done, particularly through The Prince’s Trust, has had anything other than a positive impact.

Of course, he will have to cease any interventions into political matters when he becomes king, and in a recent BBC documentary to mark his birthday, he said as much himself.

As a man of clear and commendable convictions, quite how easy he will find that remains to be seen, but for today, The Yorkshire Post wishes the longest-serving Prince of Wales many happy returns.