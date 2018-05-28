The Yorkshire Post says: Michael Gove’s plan offers chance to protect Yorkshire’s national parks

NATIONAL parks are among Britain’s greatest natural glories, and in our region we have three of the most glittering jewels in the country’s crown – the Dales, the North Yorkshire Moors and the Peak District.

And now perhaps the time is right to add to the list of those wondrous landscapes. Environment Secretary Michael Gove’s review of protected areas could see others safeguarded from development, whilst at the same time helped to improve visitor access.

Yorkshire is not short of areas which may benefit from these welcome measures. In the past, it has been suggested that the Wolds and the South Pennines should be reclassified to give them additional protection, and the review might re-examine such proposals.

The countryside faces many threats, not least from pressure to provide more homes. If Mr Gove’s review succeeds in increasing the number of areas protected, he will have done the country a great service.