The Yorkshire Post says: More adoptive parents needed to prevent siblings in care being separated

Adopting a child and giving a young person who is likely to have had a very difficult start in life the opportunity to grow up in a secure and loving family environment is an act of extraordinary generosity.

Across Yorkshire, countless children have had the courses of their lives changed utterly for the better by people who went through the adoption process.

But a plea today by the One Adoption group made up of local council adoption teams in this region highlights an unhappy but often-hidden issue; the difficulty of finding homes for brothers and sisters.

More than half of the 187 children currently waiting for a forever home in the county are siblings but there are not enough potential parents coming forward who feel they can provide for more than one child.

Heartbreakingly, this has led to some distressing cases where some siblings have had to be separated from their brother or sister.

With the New Year typically being a time when people think more seriously about adoption, One Adoption has now launched an region-wide appeal to find more prospective parents.

They are particularly looking for those who may be willing to take on siblings like young brothers Reece and Tom, who have been in foster care for the past year because of their parents’s drug, alcohol and violence problems which meant they were often left to go hungry.

Such children should be granted not only a safe and loving family environment to grow up in but also the opportunity to remain with their siblings and support each other through childhood and into adult life. It is the least they deserve.