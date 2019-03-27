The Yorkshire Post says: New look for historic charity with region at its heart

With the unveiling of a new logo and website, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society has undergone its first major brand overhaul in its distinguished 182-year history.

The Harrogate-based charity, whose first task after founding in 1837 was to create the hugely popular Great Yorkshire Show, says the new look translates better across media platforms and makes its name much clearer.

If, as chief executive Nigel Pulling hopes, the transformation enhances the society’s profile and appeals to the next generation of farmers, it can only help to strengthen the organisation and its legacy into the future, supporting its rural affairs work, for communities in Yorkshire and further afield, for years to come.

Only time will tell of its impact for the society, which champions the region’s farming industry. But, regardless of the change, its show continues to be England’s premier agriculture event – and the greatest in Yorkshire.