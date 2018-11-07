The Yorkshire Post says: Parliament’s look at regenerating seaside towns is welcome

that the regeneration of seaside destinations is on the Parliamentary agenda is – for once – welcome news.

Yorkshire has some of the best coastal resorts in the country, with the likes of Scarborough and Bridlington attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Read more: Funding essential to preserve Yorkshire coast communities, says senior councillor

But, like the nation’s high streets, they need investment and innovative ideas in order to maintain their appeal to families.

Members of the House of Lords Regenerating Seaside Towns and Communities Committee heard evidence from representatives of the Heritage Lottery Fund, Arts Council England and Crown Estate about the specific challenges facing seaside towns, and how funding for coastal areas, including transport access, does need to be improved.

Chairman Lord Bassam has previously said that the committee wants to find out what the problems are and how they can be solved. What is vital is that solutions are put into place to ensure the sustainability of seaside towns in this region – and across the UK.