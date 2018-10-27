The Yorkshire Post says: Prices rise but there’s no place to live like Yorkshire - and it remains affordable

At the last official count, more than five million people called Yorkshire and the Humber home.

With its diverse mix of coastline, countryside and cities, it is no wonder that this is so.

The county has outperformed the national average house price increase, with Barnsley and Scarborough topping the regional tables.

There is no place quite like Yorkshire to live - and the price tag on property is reflecting that, especially in areas blessed with good transport links.

New research from Halifax suggests home buyers are facing a premium to live in market towns like Wetherby and Beverley, though it is particularly pleasing that prices do still remain competitive in many of those market towns which make up the fabric of Yorkshire because of their charm.

A county of such great diversity does also need to cater for a population with a range of budgets; hence the issue of affordable housing must not be overlooked.