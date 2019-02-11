The Yorkshire Post says: Production Park is helping to build region’s reputation in entertainment sector

Whilst the winning actors and films are often the main talk of the Bafta awards, the ceremony also recognises talent in categories including visual effects, sound and production design.

Behind the scenes, there is a lot of hard work that goes into the television, film and entertainment industries – and some of it in Yorkshire.

The county’s popularity as a filming location for both the big and small screen is widely known, but one corner is also home to what is perhaps the region’s greatest secret. Few are aware of what goes on at Production Park on the outskirts of Wakefield, but its 350-strong workforce caters for the rehearsal, staging and production needs for some of the biggest names in the world and there are plans for its educational arm to become a live events university.

Alongside Channel 4’s decision to open headquarters in Leeds, it is another example of how Yorkshire is building quite a reputation in the entertainment sector.