The Yorkshire Post says: Publishing pay a step in right direction in push for local transparency

A few weeks after an investigation by The Yorkshire Post highlighted concerns about the governance arrangements of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, it is heartening to hear that greater levels of transparency are to be introduced.

The Leeds City Region Partnership had previously not publicly disclosed details of the fact that its non-executive chairman Roger Marsh was being paid £60,000 a year for working for the authority up to 12 days a month, prior to the publication of a story in this newspaper.

However, the organisation, which is responsible for stimulating economic growth in the Leeds City Region area and is responsible for £1.2bn worth of taxpayer investment in West Yorkshire, has now pledged to publish the pay of its chairman and the expenses accrued by its board members on an annual basis at public meetings of the board.

This is an important and welcome step forward that will provide greater confidence in the accountability of a partnership that is reliant on public money. It comes after further recent changes which have included holding all meetings in public, publishing reports and minutes from its meetings on the Combined Authority website and publishing details of grants awarded to businesses in Leeds City Region.

The Yorkshire Post and the LEP share the same ambition for the region; creating a prosperous and productive economy that fulfils its potential as a

place to live and work.

By introducing these accountability measures, the LEP’s board says it will now be “well ahead of government best practice guidance” for such organisations.

Work to improve the transparency of the organisation is by no means finished, but this is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.