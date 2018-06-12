The Yorkshire Post says: Region can benefit from Huddersfield’s Premier League status

IT IS the happiest of outcomes that Huddersfield Town’s success in football’s Premier League holds out the prospect of bringing a global business boost to the community that is rightly so proud of its club.

Top-flight English football has a worldwide audience, and if that results in international investors becoming aware of Huddersfield as a place to do business, then that is very much to be welcomed.

It is also a reminder of the wider benefits that sport can bring.

Yorkshire as a whole can capitalise not just on the high profile of Huddersfield Town, but on the awareness of our region fostered by other beacons of sporting excellence.

From Yorkshire County Cricket Club to the Tour de Yorkshire, elite sport is something we can and should boast about.

And if success on the pitch, track, field or road can be translated into economic benefits, everyone in the region will be a winner, whether they are a sports fan or not.