The Yorkshire Post says: Retirement of leading Leeds officer a reminder of spirit of duty

WE all owe a huge debt of gratitude to dedicated public servants like Chief Superintendent Paul Money, who is stepping down after more than 30 years’ service with West Yorkshire Police.

Mr Money deserves thanks for all his hard work across the decades in his home city of Leeds, and it is testament to his commitment to service that he now intends to build on it in a new role devoted to community safety.

He exemplifies a spirit of determination to make our society a better place that is all too easily overlooked.

Every day, in communities large or small across our region, men and women like him in the police force are working hard and tirelessly to keep people safe and tackle crime.

Each of them deserves our thanks and respect.

Their devotion to duty must never be taken for granted, but recognised for the immense contribution it makes to the public good.

We are lucky to have them.