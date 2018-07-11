The Yorkshire Post says: Saluting stunning tribute to the RAF

Just 15 years after the first-ever powered flight undertaken by the Wright brothers, the Royal Flying Corps and the Royal Naval Air Service merged to create what was to become the world’s first independent air service, the Royal Air Force.

A century on from that important decision – brought about after criticism of the poor organisation of Britain’s air forces during the First World War – the RAF has played a vital ongoing role in serving the nation and protecting our democracy and freedom.

To mark the centenary in appropriate style, a flypast of up to 100 jets, helicopters and aeroplanes from across a range of different eras of RAF history, including Spitfires and modern state-of-the-art aircraft, took place over the skies above London.

It followed a moving service attended by members of the Royal Family and more than 2,000 others at Westminster Abbey. The Queen’s involvement in the celebrations meant much to the RAF representatives taking part; Her Majesty’s father was one of the air force’s founder members and she has known all 31 of the officers who have served as chief of the air staff.

The close personal connection between The Queen and the RAF is one shared by many thousands of families who have seen their relatives and friends serve. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby highlighted how members of his own family have served and been killed in the RAF – drawing attention to his own father who flew in Burma.

Much has changed in the 100 years since the RAF was first formed, but our nation’s gratitude for it remains a constant.