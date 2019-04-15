The Yorkshire Post says: Sheffield Half Marathon still one of country’s best

the roaring crowds that turned out to cheer on the thousands of runners that took to the streets for yesterday’s Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon were evidence alone of the sense of pride in one of Yorkshire’s most popular events in the running calendar.

But the supportive community spirit was encapsulated too in the generous fundraising donations, made by the majority of runners, to good causes both in this region and further afield.

Long-gone is the memory of the water shortage of 2014 that saw the event cancelled – though let’s not forget the kindness of spectators who equipped those who ran regardless with supplies.

The route’s breathtaking views of the Peak District aside, this weekend’s atmosphere, and the sheer number of participants, proved once again why the long-standing race remains one of the best half marathons, not just in Yorkshire but across the country.