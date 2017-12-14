The Yorkshire Post says: Should we be worried about Google searches like 'what is a general election?'

ONE can understand why so many people went online in the summer to ask Google what the Democratic Unionist Party was, or even the meaning of the phrase Hung Parliament.

But the fact that people also asked in their millions the question – “What is a general election?” – does raise a worrying eyebrow about the level of our national debate these days.

Google’s list of its most searched-for terms this last year does not tell us, sadly, who searched for what: it would have been fascinating to know how many of those questions about the DUP came from within Downing Street.

We do know, however, that the most looked-up name of the year was that of Meghan Markle, fiancée of Prince Harry.

It was, until just two-and-a-half weeks ago, a name almost unheard outside the gossip columns, and that it should have outstripped all others in such a short time is a welcome reminder

that even on the shifting sands of time, the Royal Family is still a rock.