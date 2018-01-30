The Yorkshire Post says: Stopping the hate - Rise in racist abuse at schools

On the surface, new figures indicating a 62 per cent increase in the number of hate crime committed at or near schools and colleges are disturbing and depressing. But a closer examination of the reasons behind the rise shows grounds for cautious optimism.

Police chiefs say the increase is linked to improvements in recording such offences and more victims having the confidence to come forward. It suggests racist and homophobic attacks and abuse may not actually be becoming more prevalent but are instead increasingly unacceptable in society; with people who have been targeted in such an appalling manner now more willing to speak out.

There is undoubtedly much work to be done, particularly in educating the young people who commit such offences; almost 1,500 crimes have been committed around schools in just two years. The importance of turning young people away from extremism through both increased education and penalties for those who do act in such an unacceptable way is highlighted by the establishment of a new organisation for people who sadly know all too well where such views can eventually lead if left unchecked.

Survivors Against Terror, founded by survivors and bereaved relatives of victims of Islamist bombings, IRA attacks and far-right extremist murders, including Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered Yorkshire MP Jo Cox, has been launched to lobby on counter-terror policies and improved support for those left behind. But the job of fighting the hatred that leads to such tragedies must begin at the school gates.