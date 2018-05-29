The Yorkshire Post says: Sweet taste of fame for revived Rowntree’s character

The years may not have been as kind as they have been to his American equivalent Mickey Mouse, but the memory of Yorkshire’s own pioneering animated star has been resurrected by a new restoration project.

Mr York of York, Yorks, was created for what is thought to be the first animated commercial with sound, made for the confectionery firm Rowntree’s. While Mickey Mouse – another creation of the 1920s – continues to be a name that has endured through the generations, the top hat-sporting Mr York had been lost to the mists of time, despite once attaining a level of popularity that saw him featuring in board games and even appearing on the front of a steam train hired by Rowntree’s.

However, interest in him has now been revived by a Yorkshire Film Archive project to make lost gems from the region’s archive of animation available online.

Almost a century after his creation, Mr York may be on course for another taste of fame.