The Yorkshire Post says: Thank you to phone handlers taking emergency calls over New Year

The staff at West Yorkshire Police’s Customer Contact Centre have rightly been labelled as “unsung heroes” for their actions on what is typically the force’s busiest day of the year.

As people saw in the New Year, the team received more than 2,000 emergency calls, covering situations including reports of violence and concern for an individual’s safety.

Despite the massive demand, they worked tirelessly to ensure no 999 calls were abandoned and keep the queue time down to an average of just four seconds for those facing an emergency situation.

The high volume of calls should serve as a reminder of why 999 should only be dialled in an emergency so that resources are not directed away from people who really need them; some calls involved people asking for a lift home, a ridiculous request that only puts strain on an already busy service.

To all those, like staff at the Contact Centre, who worked to keep people safe and well over the festive period, thank you.