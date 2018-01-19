The Yorkshire Post says: The beauty of York doesn't excuse pollution plague

York is undoubtedly one of the nation’s most picturesque cities, but its beauty does not exempt it from the problems associated with air pollution that plague urban areas across the country.

While the pollution levels in the city aren’t quite as severe as those being recorded in Leeds and Sheffield, traffic fumes from diesel vehicles are cited as the key cause of air quality problems which affect the long-term health of residents, create an unpleasant environment for visitors and even damage historic buildings.

Diesel emissions are contributing to pollution problems

But consultation is now due to begin on the introduction of a Clean Air Zone in the centre of York from the start of 2020, which will have a particular focus on reducing the number of high-polluting buses that pass through.

A council report on the issue says buses are responsible for more than one quarter of nitrogen dioxide emitted in the city, despite only making up three per cent of the total miles travelled by traffic.

Turning this around will not be an easy task but the initial signs that it can be done are promising.

Last summer, the council was awarded more than £3m by the Department for Transport to support the delivery of electric buses and it is hoped an electric park-and-ride network will be up and running in the city by February next year.

It is hoped that the changes will contribute to an improvement in health, thereby saving the NHS money, as well as reduce costs spent on repairing air-borne damage to historic buildings.

For the sake of all who love York, residents and tourists alike, it can only be hoped bus operators get

on board with supporting these changes.