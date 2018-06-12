The Yorkshire Post says: Time running out to resolve Brexit rifts

RANCOROUS divisions over Brexit show no sign of abating, with polarised positions on the deal Britain should pursue seemingly becoming more entrenched with each day that passes towards the deadline for leaving the EU.

The urgency of setting out, and sticking to, a settled position that will be the best outcome for the whole country is underlined by the intervention of a coalition of senior political and business figures from across Yorkshire.

Whether one agrees with their call for a customs union deal with the EU or not, the letter is timely.

With the March 2019 date for Brexit fast approaching, it is time for the Government to stop prevaricating and establish a firm policy on what will be best for Britain.

Businesses, and the people they employ, need answers.

Companies have to be able to plan ahead and must be given clarity on what future trading arrangements will be.

Without proper direction, there is a serious risk to the economy and to countless jobs.

How damaging Government infighting has become was illustrated by Theresa May’s plea for unity amongst her own backbenchers last night, in order to stave off defeats to her Brexit legislation.

This infighting must stop, and consensus established. This is not a matter of party politics, but fundamental to the future prosperity of Britain outside the EU.

As Baroness McIntosh of Pickering, along with Leeds MPs Hilary Benn and Rachel Reeves, observe, Leavers and Remainers ultimately must come together and find agreement for the sake not just of our region, but the entire country.