The Yorkshire Post says: Time to tackle growing crisis in council finances

The parlous state of the finances of local authorities across the region is becoming increasingly apparent, with rising council tax bills arriving in parallel with reduced services for residents on an annual basis as councils struggle to balance their books.

But the extent of the problems has now been illustrated by the Local Government Association, which has warned services are “on the brink of collapse” as authorities look to plug a financial black hole forecast to be almost £8bn by 2025.

From bin collections and rural bus services to road repairs and library provision, council bosses are being forced to make increasingly unenviable choices in where to cut their spending as they look to safeguard spending on vital statutory services for vulnerable children and adults.

Austerity measures in the wake of the global financial crisis have hit almost every area of public service spending but councils have been particularly affected, and are on course to have faced a reduction in core national funding of almost £16bn in the decade up to 2020.

The LGA has told Chancellor Philip Hammond that his next spending review will be “make or break” for many councils, while authorities are still awaiting the findings of a ‘fair funding review’ conducted by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government earlier this year.

A consultation on the latter report, which is considering how to devise a new way of funding the operation of the services provided by local authorities, closed in March and four months down the line, the department says the responses it received are still being analysed.

But it is increasingly clear time is of the essence in tackling the growing crisis in local authority funding as the current system creaks at the seams.