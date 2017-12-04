The Yorkshire Post says: Twist in Sheffield tree saga. Council’s shift over PFI contract

A GENUINE – if belated –acceptance of error or a cynical political ploy with local elections just months away? Opinions will be divided on indications from the Labour group in charge of Sheffield Council that it is looking into the possibility of withdrawing from the highly contentious £2.2bn PFI highways maintenance contract which has involved the felling of thousands of street trees in the city.

Sheffield Council consider ending PFI contract over trees furore

After an increasingly bitter row with campaigners over whether many of the tree removals are necessary, and which has led to arrests and court injunctions, Labour has now suggested it will consider ending the 25-year contract with private company Amey early if doing so is “financially viable”.

Labour councillors are correct to point out that the Streets Ahead contract was signed in 2012 on the basis of the Government promising up to £1.2bn towards the costs of much-needed road and pavement repairs if a Private Finance Initiative model, where public sector organisations pay firms to deliver infrastructure projects, was used. But the way in which the largely-confidential contract has been applied in the past five years leaves much to be desired. In August, a High Court judge said mistakes had been made which had resulted in the removal of trees which ought to have been retained under the council and Amey’s own criteria for felling.

Most pertinent is the complaint from campaigners that this plan is only being floated now after almost 6,000 trees have been removed. Whatever happens next, much of the damage – both in terms of tree removals and community relations – has been done.