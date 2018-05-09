The Yorkshire Post says: Village’s housing initiative shows innovative way forward

LACK of affordable homes is one of the greatest difficulties facing rural communities, and so the decision of Arkengarthdale to take matters into its own hands and start building should be applauded.

This is a community displaying characteristic Yorkshire grit, determination and resourcefulness in tackling a problem head-on, and coming up with an innovative solution.

By building its own properties, Arkengarthdale is taking a significant step towards safeguarding the future by providing homes where young people with families can afford to live. Everybody should be a winner – the residents who can fulfil the dream of having their own home, and the community, which will remain vibrant as a result.

It is to be hoped that where Arkengarthdale leads, other villages can follow.

It might well provide a template for rural communities grappling with the problem of having too few affordable homes.