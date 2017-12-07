The Yorkshire Post says: Why the best possible outcome is STILL the One Yorkshire deal

LIKE Brexit, and the need to prepare for all eventualities, the same equally applies to that other great imponderable of these times which is proving equally tortuous – Yorkshire devolution.

This newspaper still maintains that the best outcome for this region is the One Yorkshire deal – and this is one of the options now being put to voters in Barnsley and Doncaster on a mini-referendum.

Yet, given the refusal of senior Ministers, and others, to break away from the city-region model and pave the way for the most radical devolution deal of all, the current deadlock cannot persist – this county is already losing political and economic ground to areas which have embraced metro-mayors and this was self-evident in the Budget.

In this spirit, Northern Powerhouse architect Jim O’Neill – a much-respected Minister before his position was made untenable by Theresa May’s aides – proposes a cabinet of mayors who represent each area of Yorkshire and who could co-ordinate countywide policies such as skills, transport and health.

The top economist believes it would satisfy those who prefer city-regions and those who believe the whole of Yorkshire should pull together to maximise the area’s strengths. Yet, just as time is running out for the Prime Minister to broker a Brexit breakthrough, residents have every right to expect their politicians to reach a consensus in the near future – investment opportunities and jobs will be on the line if they do not. If they can’t, perhaps the options should be put to the public – the most important people of all – in a countywide vote.

In doing so, proponents need to remember that Yorkshire residents are unlikely to take kindly to additional tiers of bureacuracy. Their wish remains the same – better and more effective governance – and bringing this about has never been more pressing.