The Yorkshire primary schools which fail to meet government standards

These are the Yorkshire primary schools which fail to meet national targets in reading, writing and maths.
Pupils' progress by the age of 11 is measured by the Department for Education, who found 511 schools in England which had fewer than 65 per cent of children reaching the minimum expected standards.
In Yorkshire there were:-
Bradford
Fearnville Primary School
Lister Primary School
Parkland Primary School
Nessfield Primary School, Keighley
Oldfield Primary School, Keighley
Calderdale
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Elland
Bradshaw Primary School, Halifax
St Augustine's C of E VA Junior and Infant School, Halifax
Withinfields Primary School, Halifax
Hebden Royd C of E VA Primary School, Hebden Bridge
Doncaster
Askern Spa Junior School
Highfields Primary Academy
Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary School
Stirling Primary School
The Woodlands Primary School
Waverley Academy
East Riding
Martongate Primary School, Bridlington
Garton-on-the-Wolds Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Driffield
Hedon Primary School, Hull
St Mary and St Joseph Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, Pocklington
Rawcliffe Primary School, Rawcliffe
Kirklees
Fieldhead Primary Academy, Batley
Orchard Primary Academy, Dewsbury
Almondbury Community School, Huddersfield
Fixby Junior and Infant School, Huddersfield
Lowerhouses CofE (Voluntary Controlled) Junior Infant and Early Years School, Huddersfield
Newsome Junior School, Huddersfield
Oak C of E Primary School, Huddersfield
High Bank Junior Infant and Nursery School, Liversedge
Leeds
Pudsey Tyersal Primary School
Bramley Primary School
Grimes Dyke Primary School, Whinmoor
Iveson Primary School, Cookridge
Kirkstall Valley Primary School
Middleton St Mary's Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Quarry Mount Primary School, Woodhouse
Blackgates Primary School, Tingley
North Yorkshire
Catterick Garrison, Le Cateau Community Primary School
Glasshouses Community Primary School, Harrogate
Woodfield Primary School, Harrogate
Sutton in Craven Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Keighley
Thornton Dale C of E (VC) Primary School, Pickering
Friarage Community Primary School, Scarborough
Scarborough, Braeburn Primary and Nursery School, Scarborough
Hambleton Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Selby
Easingwold Community Primary School, York
Rotherham and Sheffield
Brookfield Primary Academy, Mexborough
Dinnington Community Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Rotherham
Meynell Community Primary School, Sheffield
Norfolk Community Primary School, Sheffield
Wakefield
Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School, Castleford
Ash Grove Junior and Infant School, Pontefract
Kinsley Academy, Pontefract
Pontefract De Lacy Primary School, Pontefract
Crigglestone Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School, Wakefield
English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy, Wakefield
Methodist Voluntary Controlled Junior, Infant and Nursery School: With Communication Resource, Wakefield
Wakefield St Mary's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Wakefield