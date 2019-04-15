The Yorkshire Vet's Julian Norton is doing a tour - here's how to get tickets

The star of popular TV series The Yorkshire Vet is heading out on tour.

The hit fly-on-the-wall documentary series follows the work of Julian Norton in and around the Yorkshire Moors and Dales. He can also be seen on Channel 5’s Springtime on the Farm.

Julian is also a best selling author of two titles ‘A Yorkshire Vet Through the Seasons’ and ‘Horses, Heifers and Hairy Pigs: The Life of a Yorkshire Vet’. Julian’s latest book ‘The Diary of Yorkshire Vet’ was published in September of last year.

During the 'An Evening With’ event he will share amusing anecdotes from his veterinary work in North Yorkshire and bring to life the drama and humour in the daily routine of a rural vet.

He takes to the stage at The Studio - located behind the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford - on Thursday May 2 , (7.30pm). Yorkshire poet, writer & performer, Kate Fox will compere the show.

For tickets call the Box Office on 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk for more information