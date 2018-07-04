'There's only two Harry Kanes!' South Yorkshire England hero lookalike confuses fans

He's the England hero lighting up the World Cup - but Three Lions skipper Harry Kane has a South Yorkshire double that's causing confusion in local pubs.

James Bell is regularly confused with the Spurs ace who has captivated football fans around the globe as current top scorer at the tournament in Russia.

Elisha with James.

Girlfriend Elisha May thinks James, 22, is a deadringer for the England skipper, who has helped steer his country to the quarter finals and Saturday's crunch match with Sweden.

She said: "He is a dead ringer for Harry Kane.

"People say it to him all the time and we've had it where people where chanting at him in the pub."

She says the couple, from Rawmarsh, were watching England's final group game against Belgium at a pub in Grimsby when fans picked up on the Rotherham Council employee's resemblance to Kane.

James was chanted at by fans at a pub in Grimsby.

Said Elisha: "A couple of people called him Harry and then they were singing 'he's one of our own' at him."

But that's where the similarities end, said Elisha, who watched last night's thrilling penalty shoot out win with Colombia at home.

"He doesn't play football unfortunately," she added.