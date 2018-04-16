There will be NO trams between Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre this weekend - here's why

Supertram users in Sheffield are being warned that there will be no trams between Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre for four days this weekend

From Friday 20 April to Monday 23 April, Supertram has announced that there will be no trams running between Cricket Inn Road and Meadowhall Interchange.

A replacement bus service will run between Fitzalan Square and Meadowhall Interchange and you can download the bus timetable HERE.

A normal tram timetable will apply to all services on the Blue route and on the Yellow route between Middlewood and Cricket Inn Road.

On Sunday 22 April, the Purple route will only operate between Herdings Park and Cathedral on a revised timetable. The purple route will operate a normal timetable on Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Monday 23 April.

This is due to track replacement work taking place near Attercliffe tram stop and upgrade work to connect the Supertram and Network Rail overhead power lines for upcoming Tram Train services to Rotherham.