Theresa May faces fresh warnings over post-Brexit border with Ireland

A committee of MPs has cast doubt on the Government’s ambition to avoid a hard border with Ireland after Brexit, describing the plans as irreconcilable with a commitment to leaving the EU Single Market and Customs Union.

The warning from the Brexit Select Committee comes just days before a crucial deadline for Brexit negotiations, with EU leaders demanding a “credible” solution to the border issue by next week if talks are to move on to trade before next year.

Officials have reportedly reached an agreement on the so-called divorce bill, but the remaining member states also want to see “sufficient progress” on Ireland and the future rights of EU citizens before a key summit next month.

The Government has said it wants to facilitate “frictionless” trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic, but the new committee report raises doubts about the “speculative” nature of its proposals.

The publication of the report follows meetings between senior ministers from the Scottish, Welsh and UK governments to discuss the impact of Brexit on devolved nations.

Ministers in both Edinburgh and Cardiff have expressed concerns about the EU Withdrawal Bill – which is due to be debated in the Commons on Monday – warning against a “power grab” by the UK government when control over devolved areas are returned from Brussels.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said he hoped to have “constructive discussions” on how these powers are repatriated.

He said it was “vital” that this process does not create “any new barriers to living and doing business within the UK”, but stressed that “there will, without doubt, be a substantial increase in the powers of Holyrood at the end”.

Monday will also see Theresa May travel to Brussels for a meeting with Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Following the Prime Minister’s meeting with the EU Council leader Donald Tusk last week, EU officials said that the UK will be expected to have provided “credible assurances as to how to avoid a hard border” in Ireland by this date.

The Department for Exiting the EU has set out two possible options to minimise the need for a physical barrier; the creation of a “highly streamlined customs arrangement” that would rely on new technology to reduce customs checks, and a new “customs partnership” with the EU which would see the UK replicate certain EU regulations.

But MPs on the Brexit committee claim it is unclear whether these measures would suffice.

“Our Report concludes that we cannot at present see how leaving the customs union and the single market can be reconciled with there being no border or infrastructure,” said chairman Hilary Benn.

“Even by their own admission, the Government’s proposals are untested and speculative, so it has yet to set out how no border can in practice be maintained with the UK outside the Single Market and the Customs Union.

“We call upon the Government to set out in more detail how a ‘frictionless’ border can in practice be maintained.”

Members of the Democratic Unionist Party have also criticised any commitment to regulatory convergence after Brexit.

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson yesterday warned that Mrs May would not be able to rely on the [arty’s 10 votes in the Commons if she leaves Northern Ireland “half in the EU, dragging along behind regulations”. “If there is any hint that in order to placate Dublin and the EU, they’re prepared to have Northern Ireland treated differently than the rest of the UK... it’s not on,” he said.

Responding to the report, a Government spokesman said: “We all share the clear objective to avoid a hard border and any physical border infrastructure between Northern Ireland and Ireland. We remain resolutely committed to finding a solution that works for the people of Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“We are continuing to engage closely with the Irish Government and the EU Commission on this vital issue.”