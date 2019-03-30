Theresa May has done her utmost for Brexit in face of her colleagues’ failings - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Victoria Coupe, Elmton, North Derbyshire.

Like her or loathe her, one has to admire the stealth, strength and durability of the current Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May, for her candour, and core determination in the last three years. The poor woman, then Home Secretary, was noted by the Press to have said prior to voting in 2016 that it would be a lot simpler to stay in the EU. Perhaps the good lady was right.

Yet despite her personal opinion, she is doing her utmost to follow through the British public’s wishes. Trying to pacify both sides in getting the right deal for our country has proved a long and complicated road, not least hindered by various outbursts along the way.

The job she took on in turbulent times was instigated by the man who jumped ship having started the whole Brexit debacle.

In my humble opinion, David Cameron stirred up a hornet’s nest and didn’t follow it through when the proverbial hit the fan.

Without a Conservative leader, we would evidently have gone back into Labour power and heaven forbid, the idealistic hands of Jeremy Corbyn.

I don’t understand politics or really take an interest – largely due to the majority of BBC and other broadcasting reports televising political rows.

Quite frankly, I left the school playground a long time ago but it appears our political peers have remained there. All I see are adults falling out and acting like stroppy, self-indulgent, spoilt teenagers.

Working as I do as an accountant within an industry of small to medium-sized privately-owned companies, should any of the colleagues I have come across acted in such grotesque manner, they would have surely be disciplined or fired, yet the public accept the behaviour of our politicians.

In the private sector under such conditions, Theresa May would have been signed off on stress leave by now.

She is right when she says the British public have had enough, they voted to leave the EU and she is doing her best to see it through.

From: Tim Hunter, Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough.

Diana Wallis (The Yorkshire Post, March 26) asked for an awkward belligerent Yorkshire character to step out and show these Westminster types what’s up (with Brexit). Well, this is my message to the ERG group (and others) who are blocking progress: Frame thissen, lad! Gi o’er laiking abaht! Dust tha want Brexit? We’ll end up wi’ nowt the way thi’s ganging on. Voaht fer May’s deal yer daft beggar! It’s reight enough!