These are 11 of the best halal restaurants in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor
Yorkshire has a wealth of restaurants which serve halal dishes, ranging from Indian to Persian cuisine.
Tuesday 16 April 2019 14:56
1. Jinnah Restaurant, Selby, North Yorkshire
All food served in this restaurant is halal. Great friendly team with fantastic authentic food! The best in Yorkshire with a pickle tray to die for! TripAdvisor reviewer
2. Maa Indian Restaurant, Beverley, East Yorkshire
This restaurant has a variety of halal dishes. Delicious food and always a warm welcome received from the staff. Lots of choice on the menu and the food is always served quickly, hot and is extremely tasty. TripAdvisor reviewer
3. MyLahore, Bradford, West Yorkshire
Curries are amazing especially desi chicken kharahi. Served by Salman 5 star for him. Definitely visit again. TripAdvisor reviewer
4. Maveli Restaurant, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
The full menu is Halal. First class food and first class service easy to see why this is regularly at number one for Indian food in Sheffield. TripAdvisor reviewer
