But did you know it is also known for its love of a good pub? Many are still standing that date back hundreds of years, and all help form the rich tapestry that is the history of this great county.

1. Chequers Inn, Ledsham With a history that can be traced back to 1540, The Chequers Inn is a true traditional pub with delicious locally sourced menu and a variety of regional ales. Jonathan Gawthorpe jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Bingley Arms, Bardsey Recorded in the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest pub in Britain, The Bingley Arms is rich in history and has all of the traditional charm you'd expect from a period building. Dan Oxtoby jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. The Sun Inn, Beverley Dating back to 1530, The Sun Inn is believed to be the oldest pub in Beverley and the East Riding. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Green Dragon, Hardraw Nestled in the village of Hardraw on the outskirts of Hawes, this charming inn dates back to the 13th century and while it has been lovingly restored, it still maintains some of its original features. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more