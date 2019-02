These are 13 of the best jobs currently on offer with Jet2 in Leeds right now, as advertised on the Jet2careers.com website.

1. Senior Android/iOS Developer We are recruiting for Mobile App Developers (Android and iOS) to join our newly established in-house App Project Team within Digital. Salary: Excellent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Senior IT Networks Engineer The Senior IT Networks Engineer will ensure that the network infrastructure platform is maintained, operational and patched. Salary: Excellent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Crew Bus Driver We have a great opportunity for a Crew Bus Driver to join our Ground Operations Team at Leeds Bradford Airport on a seasonal basis for summer 2019. Salary: Competitive Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Web Insight Analyst In this role, you will have full ownership for setting-up, reporting and evaluation of marketing performance, traffic analysis, conversion analysis, customer behaviour analysis and competitor analysis. Salary: Excellent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more